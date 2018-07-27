“Love, Gilda” In Theaters September 21st.
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 12:20 PM

I have a feeling this movie is going to be 50% laughs, 50% tears.

One commentor on the YouTube page summed it up perfectly:

Nik Knack – “Gilda paved the way for so many successful female comedians past and present. She truly was and is an icon. Along with so many other amazing and memorable cast members along the way she had that raw, natural talent that has kept SLN going for decades. She’ll always be one to remember. Thank you Gilda. I can’t wait for this!!”

For movie updates, check out their FB page!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Taylors Cats! Tom Cruise! Free Food From Lance! All Covered Today On Trending With Tracy On CBS12! ‘Frasier’ Reboot Being Explored We Now Know When ‘Game of Thrones’ Will Premiere, Sorta In Kennedy Center Honors First, ‘Hamilton’ to Be Awarded Prestigious Arts Prize Is This The Longest She Has Gone WITHOUT Marrying Her Beau? New Guy Fieri Restaurant Opening At Disney Springs!
Comments