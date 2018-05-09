Loxahatchee Student Busted For Firearm in Truck

A Seminole Ridge High School student is looking down the barrel of the criminal justice system after police find a shotgun in his truck.

According to the Palm Beach County School District, the student violated school policy by having a firearm on the Seminole Ridge High campus in rural Loxahatchee.

School Police remind students and parents that guns are not allowed on campus even if they are locked inside a vehicle.

He will be disciplined per the Student Code of Conduct.

Police say there is no current threat to the school or students.

The following is the Phone alert sent to parents from the school district:

Good evening, Seminole Ridge parents. This is Dr. Campbell with an important message for you.



I wanted to make you aware of an incident that happened on our campus today. A student was discovered to have a shotgun in his truck, in violation of District policy that bans weapons on our campuses. The student has been disciplined as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct, and faces possible criminal charges.

School Police is investigating the incident, and there is no indication of any threat to students or to the school.

Parents, this is an important reminder that District policy prohibits any guns on school campuses, even if they are locked inside a vehicle.

Please contact the school if you have any questions. Thank you.

