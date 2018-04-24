Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Final Concert

Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd are wrapping things up where it all started: Jacksonville, Florida. The band has just announced their final show will be held at EverBank Field.

Singer Johnny Van Zant said while “it’s time to wrap up”, they’re excited to play their hometown.

Guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington revealed that Kid Rock and country superstar Jason Aldean will be on hand at the September 2nd show.

