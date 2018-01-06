Madonna to build four more schools in Malawi
By Beth
|
Jan 6, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

Madonna has announced plans to build four new schools in Malawi in 2018, as she asks her fans to “be the change they want to see”. The 59-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to reveal her plans to bring education to thousands more Malawian children as her charity Raising Malawi will be teaming up with buildOn to build four more schools in the area, bringing their total to 14. Madonna she posted an adorable snap of herself on Instagram with a group of Malawian children on the site on Thursday.

 

 

