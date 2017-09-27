Madonna goes Madonna on ‘The Tonight Show’

People are buzzing about Madonna’s appearance on Monday’s The Tonight Show. Her interview with Jimmy Fallon took so many twists and turns including Madonna impersonating Kim Kardashian with a high pitched “Hiiiiiiiii” and “byeeeeee.”

Madonna also revealed that she’s still having “erotic dreams” about President Barack Obama from the last time she was on the show. Obama was a guest that night.

She also pushed her new MDNA SKIN line by smearing some of the facial mask on Fallon’s face.

Can you imagine having a conversation with Madonna? It seems like it would go like this: all over the place.