Madonna Wished Herself A Happy Father’s Day Yesterday!

Along with every one else on social media and the world, Madonna decided to join in with fellow celebrities as they posted tributes on Father’s Day. She posted a pic of her own father but made sure to shout out the person who has raised her own kids.

The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram and posted a selfie with the caption, “Do I look like a Dad here? Wishing myself a Happy Father’s Day! #momdad”

Madonna has six kids, two of which are her biological offspring and the other four are her adopted children, including twins.

Was Madonna making a lighthearted post, or was she trying to send a message out to her followers? Did you post a Father’s Day tribute? I did!