The Magic Kingdom Will Be Serving More Alcohol

It just became easier to find a beer at the Magic Kingdom! More Walt Disney World restaurants will soon begin serving alcohol. This week, 4-more Magic Kingdom restaurants will start serving beer and wine. Until now, only the Be Our Guest Restaurant sold alcohol in the Magic Kingdom. The 4-restaurants are the Italian restaurant “Tony’s Town Square,” “Cinderella’s Royal Table,” the American history-themed “Liberty Tree Tavern” and the ” Skipper Canteen.” They start selling alcohol this weekend!