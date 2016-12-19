The Magic Kingdom Will Be Serving More Alcohol

It just became easier to find a beer at the Magic Kingdom! More Walt Disney World restaurants will soon begin serving alcohol. This week, 4-more Magic Kingdom restaurants will start serving beer and wine. Until now, only the Be Our Guest Restaurant sold alcohol in the Magic Kingdom. The 4-restaurants are the Italian restaurant “Tony’s Town Square,”  “Cinderella’s Royal Table,”  the American history-themed “Liberty Tree Tavern”  and the ” Skipper Canteen.”  They start selling alcohol this weekend!  

