How?! Why!? Magnum PI without Tom Selleck?

It’s almost sacrilegious! It makes no sense to me, but CBS has ordered a reboot of Magnum PI, and Tom Selleck opted not to be involved. WHAT? Then the whole idea should have been put on a shelf! If they get some other dude with a mustache, we won’t like it. If they get someone without a mustache, we’ll hate whomever it is for NOT having one. Tough spot for new Magnum!

He’s going to be on Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, so maybe he’ll be sharing the fab news that he changed his mind and IS coming back to be the handsome sleuth!

THERE IS NO OTHER MAGNUM P.I.!!!!!