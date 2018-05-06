Major volcano trouble continues in Hawaii
By 850 WFTL
|
May 6, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Five homes so far have been destroyed as a result of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupting on Friday.
The eruption shot molten rocks and extreme levels of sulfur dioxide into neighborhoods driving hundreds from their homes.
Following the eruption, a 6.9 magnitude Earthquake hit the island, it’s most powerful since 1975.

Eight volcanic vents have opened, as lava creeps along the streets in Leilani Estates.
Hawaii Civil Defense Agency said Saturday night “The area continues to be unstable with volcanic venting and related hazards of the earthquake and poisonous gases ongoing”

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 

Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator Talmadge Magno says “Vents continue to open up, so we lost a few more structures, I’m pretty happy that we did evacuate the whole neighborhood and unfortunately some people are still in there and we need to get them out. The gases are still high.”
Magno is working on allowing residents to temporarily retrieve their belongings if conditions are safe.
Neil Valentine and his family also left their home Thursday night, later seeing a video showing lava spewing a few feet from his home.
“Just basically heartbreak, My wife and I have been married going on 26 years. It was pretty much our dream home that we’ve been looking for all this time. Just knowing that we’re not going to have a house, my wife is still in tears.” Valentine said.
The Volcano has been releasing high amounts of sulfur dioxide, which can result in major medical consequences especially the elderly or children.
Many first responders have gone home because they were exposed to these toxic gas compounds and were falling ill.

The post Major volcano trouble continues in Hawaii appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Iran warns US to not abandon nuclear deal Popular Fort Lauderdale gun show faces potential cancellation First Lady Melania Trump set to announce her formal issue platform Georgia highway sniper idolized Parkland shooter Another SunFest cell phone bandit arrested Zika could evolve into rare yellow fever worry for South Florida, CDC warns
Comments