Major volcano trouble continues in Hawaii

Five homes so far have been destroyed as a result of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupting on Friday.

The eruption shot molten rocks and extreme levels of sulfur dioxide into neighborhoods driving hundreds from their homes.

Following the eruption, a 6.9 magnitude Earthquake hit the island, it’s most powerful since 1975.

Eight volcanic vents have opened, as lava creeps along the streets in Leilani Estates.

Hawaii Civil Defense Agency said Saturday night “The area continues to be unstable with volcanic venting and related hazards of the earthquake and poisonous gases ongoing”