Major volcano trouble continues in Hawaii

Five homes so far have been destroyed as a result of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupting on Friday.
The eruption shot molten rocks and extreme levels of sulfur dioxide into neighborhoods driving hundreds from their homes.
Following the eruption, a 6.9 magnitude Earthquake hit the island, it’s most powerful since 1975.
Eight volcanic vents have opened, as lava creeps along the streets in Leilani Estates.
Hawaii Civil Defense Agency said Saturday night “The area continues to be unstable with volcanic venting and related hazards of the earthquake and poisonous gases ongoing”
Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator Talmadge Magno says “Vents continue to open up, so we lost a few more structures, I’m pretty happy that we did evacuate the whole neighborhood and unfortunately some people are still in there and we need to get them out. The gases are still high.”
Magno is working on allowing residents to temporarily retrieve their belongings if conditions are safe.
The Volcano has been releasing high amounts of sulfur dioxide, which can result in major medical consequences especially the elderly or children.
Many first responders have gone home because they were exposed to these toxic gas compounds and were falling ill.
