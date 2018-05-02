Investigators say 40-year-old Thomas Lazarro made a series of bazaar calls to the non-emergency line for Stuart Police and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, threatening to kill Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.



http://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/THREAT-1-.mp3

After multiple calls, detectives were able to track Lazarro’s cell phone, finding he made the calls on the west coast of the state.

Deputies in Broward County tracked him down and had him Baker Acted.

Once he was released, he was transferred to Martin County to face charges for the threats to kill Sheriff Snyder.

Lazarro is being held without bond.

The post Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Martin County Sheriff appeared first on 850 WFTL.