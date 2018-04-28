Man avoids murder charge by using “gay panic” defense

On Tuesday, James Miller of Austin, Texas was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2015 death of his neighbor Daniel Spencer.

Miller faced charges of murder and manslaughter but avoided those convictions after his attorney cited the “gay panic” defense as the reason for killing his neighbor.

On Wednesday, Miller was sentenced to 10 years probation and six months in jail.

Additionally, he is required to complete 100 hours of community service, pay $11,000 in restitution to Spencer’s family and use an alcohol monitoring device for at least a year.

During the trial, Miller testified that in September of 2015, Spencer invited him to his Texas residence to have a drink and listen to music.

But the night took a turn for the worse when Spencer reportedly grew angry when he rejected his sexual advances, and then waved his glass at Miller in a threatening manner.

“We’re musicians and all that kind of stuff, but I’m not a gay guy,” Miller told police, according to an affidavit cited by KXAN. “It seemed like everything was alright and everything was fine. When I got ready to go, it seemed like just started happening.”

Miller later testified that he stabbed Spencer who was 37 years his junior and 8 inches taller than him, twice.

Miller claimed that he was afraid Spencer was going to hurt him because he had “a height advantage, arm length, and youth over him.”

The “gay panic” legal tactic was meant to be used as an argument for self-defense in this case, although Miller received an arguably light sentence for his involvement in the death of Daniel Spencer his defense attorney Charlie Baird told KXAN that he didn’t think the verdict was fair.

“We thought that he should have been acquitted on the basis of self-defense,” he said.

The prosecution took the verdict as a win saying the fact the jury didn’t let Miller off on his claims of self-defense, “established that Daniel Spencer was a victim of a senseless killing by the defendant and he did not do anything to bring this upon himself, said Prosecutor Matthew Foye ”

The “gay panic” defense or “trans panic” defense is currently legal in 48 states and allows a defendant to cite a victims sexuality or gender identity as a justification for the crime, usually to obtain fewer charges or a reduced sentence.

The defense tactic sparked outrage in the LGBTQ community after the verdict in a 2016 case over the beating death of Islan Nettles.

James Dixon, the defendant, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after using the “trans panic” defense and pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2013 beating death of Nettles.

Dixon said he had been flirting with Nettles on the street before he was made aware that she identified as transgender and that he attacked her after friends mocked him for trying to pick up a trans woman.

Nettles mother and LGBTQ advocates felt the sentence was too light especially because the 21-year-old transgender woman was “brutally beaten.”

California and Illinois are the only states to ban the “gay panic” or “gay trans” defense in the U.S.

