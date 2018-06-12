Man Called 911 After Finding 14-Year-Old Shot Outside His Home In Jacksonville

A 14-year-old was killed Monday night on Rutledge Pearson Drive near Washington Heights apartments in Jacksonville. Algin Robinson, who lives in the area, said he was inside his home when he heard a loud gunshot. According to Robinson, about 30 minutes later, he found the teen on the ground and called 911.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the area around 9:37 p.m. The teen, later identified as Darryl Lamar Johnson was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he died. One of Johnson’s friends said Johnson regularly visited relatives who live close by and she doesn’t know why Johnson was killed when he didn’t seem to have any enemies.

This is the latest shooting in Jacksonville in less than a week involving teenagers. On June 5, three other teenagers were shot and killed.

