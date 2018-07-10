A man was arrested in Florida for trying to stab a woman during a home invasion says he was given orders to steal to help repay a debt he owed to smugglers who got him into the U.S. illegally, according to a police report.

The 32-year-old claimed to have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border after traveling from Guatemala and is still in custody as of Tuesday at the Lake County Jail on an ICE detainer.

The incident reportedly took place Saturday evening in Mascotte, which is west of Orlando, Florida.

“The traffickers armed him with two knives and told him that if things did not go as planned, he was to either run out of the house or take someone’s life to ensure he carries out the mission,” according to the police report.

The victim has not been identified at this time, she told police she was watching television in bed when the suspect broke into her home.

Initially, the suspect was identified as Samuel Hernandez, but Mascotte Chief of Police Eric Pedersen later confirmed that the name given was an alias.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and home invasion robbery carrying a deadly weapon.

Tuesday, it was confirmed he would face additional charges for providing police with a false identity.

Furthermore, his bond was set at $330,000.

The post Man claims smugglers who got him across US-Mexico border ordered him to rob FL home appeared first on 850 WFTL.