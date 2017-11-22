This man decorates his home with tin foil for Christmas

Carl Jones is a 46-year-old ambulance driver in Wales and he has been decorating his home for the holidays with aluminum foil for years.

Since Jones is an ambulance driver, he got the idea while visiting a nursing home. He noticed they had tin foil up as decorations so he gave it a try. He only covered the living room.

When Carl’s wife came home and saw it, she was “taken aback and shocked.”

Jones has been doing this for seven years and has added artificial snow and LED lights to enhance his display.

Do you have any weird Christmas decorations that you put up every year?