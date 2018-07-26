Thursday, a 26-year-old man was detained by police after detonating a small explosive device outside the U.S. Embassy in China’s capital.

“There was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries, and there was no damage to embassy property. The local police responded,” said a spokesperson for the US Embassy.

Video clips posted to social media shortly after the explosion showed smoke in the air outside the embassy compound.

The bomber identified as Jiang Moumou reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries to his hand and was taken to a hospital.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang spoke about the explosion during his daily press conference, Thursday saying it was an “isolated security incident.”

Police in Beijing are investigating the matter, but a motive has not been established at this time.

The post Man detonates small device near US Embassy in China appeared first on 850 WFTL.