The Palm Beach Sheriffs arrested a 55-year-old who reportedly exposed himself multiple times in front of a family and other guest at a Publix.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Publix on Jog Road. A mother told authorities that she was pulling out of a parking spot with her 18-month-old son when she noticed a man acting suspiciously. The man, now identified as Richard Bradley Floyd then exposed himself. According to the report, Floyd then began yelling at other customers on the sidewalk and exposed himself several more times.

When police arrived, Floyd told them that he was only trying to use the bathroom. The woman told police she initially thought he was trying to use the restroom but became disturbed when Floyd continued exposing himself and began yelling at others.

Floyd was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and exposure of sexual organs.

The post Man Exposes Himself in Front of Family at Publix appeared first on 850 WFTL.