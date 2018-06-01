Man Hit and Killed by Brightline Train in Boynton Beach

Police and detectives are working to identify a man who was hit and killed by a Brightline train near Woolbrite Road Friday morning around 11:20.

No one on the train was injured.

We are on scene of @GoBrightline train that struck a pedestrian on the tracks just south of Woolbright Road. The male victim is dead. No roadways are affected by the investigation. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) June 1, 2018

Quiet zones just went into effect in West Palm Beach. Brightline said it’s the responsibility of the city not the railroad to implement the quiet zones. There are five other cities in Palm Beach County that hope to do so including: Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Lantana.

