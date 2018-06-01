Man Hit and Killed by Brightline Train in Boynton Beach
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Police and detectives are working to identify a man who was hit and killed by a Brightline train near Woolbrite Road Friday morning around 11:20.
No one on the train was injured.

Quiet zones just went into effect in West Palm Beach. Brightline said it’s the responsibility of the city not the railroad to implement the quiet zones. There are five other cities in Palm Beach County that hope to do so including: Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Lantana.

