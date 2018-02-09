Man Laid on Train Track Before Crash

A spokesperson from Brightline has released a statement saying that the man who was struck by the train in Wilton Manors Thursday, laid on the tracks as the train was headed his way.

The company released the statement after several witnesses reported that the act was intentional.

“Based on witness reports, this was an intentional act by an individual who laid on the tracks before the train approached,” the company said in a statement Friday morning. “We appreciate the work of our team and first responders who acted quickly to remove him safely.”

The person was rushed to a local hospital where they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At least two people have been struck and killed by the train since it started service from Broward County to West Palm Beach in January, however, all incidents occurred after the victims ignored warning lights and crossing arms.

The company has since launched a safety campaign aimed at bringing more awareness to the dangers of ignoring the safety protocols put in place.

Service is expected to be extended to Miami in the upcoming weeks and to Orlando sometime this year.

