Man Raped Ex-Girlfriend, Threatened to Hurt Her Son
By 850 WFTL
|
May 29, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

A 36-year-old Boynton Beach man accused of raping his ex-girlfriend and threatening to hurt her if she told anyone was arrested on Sunday. Andres Gomez-Avellaneda faces one count of sexual battery by threatening to retaliate.

According to a Boynton Beach police report, a woman told police that she was raped by her ex-boyfriend who she had dated for four months. Boynton Beach police say Andres Gomez-Avellaneda forcefully had sex with his ex-girlfriend against her will in a Walgreens parking lot after the two went to pick up medicine for her son who has Down Syndrome. Gomez-Avellaneda told the woman he had two men watching her house who would harm her if she ever told anyone about the rape. The woman also told police that Gomez-Avellaneda had come illegally from Mexico and had been deported before.

At first, Gomez-Avellaneda denied any wrongdoing and then later admitted to it. As a result, he was charged with sexual battery with the threat to retaliate.

