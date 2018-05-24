Man Shot in Jacksonville’s Eastside

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday night on Jacksonville’s Eastside. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment complex just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on East 1st Street. The man was taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said numerous shell casings were found at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, those with leads can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

