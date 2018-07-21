A gunman shot a man several times during a robbery Friday in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to the Miami Police Department, the victim was repairing a car around 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of Northwest 15th Court when the gunman approached him, taking him by surprise. The gunman, whose face was covered with a shirt, demanded the victim’s chain and a struggle began. The gunman shot the victim at least two times and then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Miami Police Department’s robbery unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

The post Man Shot in Miami’s Liberty City appeared first on 850 WFTL.