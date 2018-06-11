More strong storms are moving through our area and just before noon, a man was reportedly struck by lightning outside a Margate condominium complex.

Margate-Coconut Creek fire rescue responded and transported the victim to the hospital.

According to the fire rescue chief, Dan Booker, the man was a landscaper working outside when he was hit by the bolt.

He was in serious condition when he was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

BREAKING: Man struck by lightning during severe thunderstorms in Margate is a landscaper who was working outdoors at an apartment complex at the time. Victim was rushed to North Broward Hospital.. condition unknown. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/k9EUJDvbZU — Terrell Forney (@TVTerrell) June 11, 2018

In addition to the lightning, localized flooding is possible especially in Palm Beach County.

The post Man Struck by Lightning Outside Margate Condo Complex appeared first on 850 WFTL.