Man Struck by Lightning Outside Margate Condo Complex
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

More strong storms are moving through our area and just before noon, a man was reportedly struck by lightning outside a Margate condominium complex.

Margate-Coconut Creek fire rescue responded and transported the victim to the hospital.

According to the fire rescue chief, Dan Booker, the man was a landscaper working outside when he was hit by the bolt.

He was in serious condition when he was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

In addition to the lightning, localized flooding is possible especially in Palm Beach County.

