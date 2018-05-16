Man Tries Waterboarding Himself and Says “It’s Not Torture”
By 850 WFTL
|
May 16, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

With the probable confirmation of the first woman to run the CIA, waterboarding has reared its head in the news again due to her participation in such enhanced interrogation techniques in the past.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is signing-off on the nomination of Gina Haspel as CIA Director.

 

This March 21, 2017, photo provided by the CIA, shows CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel. Haspel, who joined the CIA in 1985, has been chief of station at CIA outposts abroad. President Donald Trump tweeted March 13, 2018, that he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be the new secretary of state and that he would nominate Haspel to replace him. She has extensive overseas experience, including several stints as chief of station at outposts abroad.(CIA via AP)

During her confirmation hearing, Haspel promised she wouldn’t resort to waterboarding and other harsh techniques that she once helped supervise, but she repeatedly refused to disavow their past use as immoral or ineffective.

“Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, on my watch, CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation program,” Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

The panel approved her nomination today and forwarded it to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Haspel is a career CIA operative and manager and would be the first woman to lead the agency.

President Trump nominated Haspel to replace Mike Pompeo who is now the secretary of state.

Now, UFC’s Tim Kennedy says he has tried waterboarding himself and says, “It’s not torture.” You decide.

The post Man Tries Waterboarding Himself and Says “It’s Not Torture” appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Husband Hit and Killed Helping Wife Whose Car Broke Down on I-95 “Hilton” the Great White Shark Lurking off South Florida Health Department: High Levels of Bacteria in Water at Dubois Park and Lake Worth Beach Cheesecake Factory Apologizes to Black Patron Harassed for Wearing “MAGA” Hat by Restaurant Workers The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/16/18 Former BSO Deputy Who Failed to Act During MSD Shooting Receiving Pension
Comments