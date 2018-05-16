Man Tries Waterboarding Himself and Says “It’s Not Torture”

With the probable confirmation of the first woman to run the CIA, waterboarding has reared its head in the news again due to her participation in such enhanced interrogation techniques in the past.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is signing-off on the nomination of Gina Haspel as CIA Director.

During her confirmation hearing, Haspel promised she wouldn’t resort to waterboarding and other harsh techniques that she once helped supervise, but she repeatedly refused to disavow their past use as immoral or ineffective.

“Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, on my watch, CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation program,” Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

The panel approved her nomination today and forwarded it to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Haspel is a career CIA operative and manager and would be the first woman to lead the agency.

President Trump nominated Haspel to replace Mike Pompeo who is now the secretary of state.

Now, UFC’s Tim Kennedy says he has tried waterboarding himself and says, “It’s not torture.” You decide.

We did this yesterday for almost 45 minutes. The average pour was anywhere from 10 to 60 sec. You can try to hold your breath but the water pools at the back of your sinuses running down your eyes and nose. Plain and simple. It’s not torture. #CIA #GinaHaspel #waterboarding pic.twitter.com/XtFLYoUgsw — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) May 12, 2018

