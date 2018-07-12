Man With World’s Longest Fingernails Finally Cuts Them Off

The man who holds the Guinness World Record for longest fingernails is finally giving them a trim.

Shridhar Chillal of India hasn’t cut the fingernails on his left hand since 1952, when he was 14 years old. Now 82, the nails had become too heavy to open or close his hand, so he had them removed by a doctor, who had to use a power grinder to get them off.

All together, Chillal’s nails grew to a total of 29 feet, 10 inches. The nails will now be displayed at the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum in Times Square.

What’s the longest you’ve gone without cutting your nails? Can you function with long nails or do you need them short?