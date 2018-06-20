Manafort: From House Arrest in BallenIsles to Solitary Confinement

A former lawyer for President Trump says Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort is in solitary confinement to avoid attacks.

John Dowd told Fox News that the warden at Northern Neck Regional Jail is concerned someone might attack Manafort for what he called “street cred.”

Manafort had been under house arrest and serving his time equipped with an ankle monitor at his Palm Beach Gardens home in BallenIsles. A federal judge revoked his bond and ordered him jailed after he was charged with alleged witness tampering.

Paul Manafort reportedly being held in “solitary confinement” https://t.co/seIapj4dfd pic.twitter.com/gLx51WVuDH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 20, 2018

Manafort is in jail in Virginia awaiting trial on money laundering charges after a judge revoked his bail for allegedly attempting to influence possible witnesses.

Dowd called it an outrageous violation of Manafort’s civil liberties. Manafort’s trial is expected to begin in September.

