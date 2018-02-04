Manatees this year unable to beat the cold

Across Florida many residents were hit with cold weather.

No one was more affected than our beloved manatees.

A reported 35 manatee deaths in the month of January alone, due to cold stress syndrome. according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

That is 5 times as many than in January 2017 but not as critical as in January 2010 where 151 manatees died.

During cold stress syndrome, manatees experience hypothermia, their skin begins to remove itself and their organs shut down, this occurs when tempatures hit below 68 degrees Fahrenheit for a dramatic period of time.

Another 10 manatees died last month due to boat collisions.

