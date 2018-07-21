‘Manhattan Madam’ subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller

Kristin Davis, the Manhattan Madam, connected to the 2008 resignation of New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, has confirmed to being subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The 41-year-old confirmed to NBC that she accepted the subpoena through her attorney Friday after receiving a phone call from Mueller’s team on Thursday.

Davis is reportedly unaware as to why she is being subpoenaed.

However, she told reporters that she has worked with former Trump aide Roger Stone, who is connected to the recent indictment of 12 Russian agents, “for many years.”

“Breaking news: NBC News has confirmed that Manhattan madame Kristen Davis is being subpoenaed by special counselor Robert Mueller… Davis just told NBC news, someone in Mueller’s office called her lawyer yesterday to ask if she would accept a subpoena…” – @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/EmWFSviSqU — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) July 20, 2018

Davis claims not to have any involvement in Trumps 2016 Presidential campaign citing she was in prison for allegedly selling prescription drugs during most of that period.

Stone was not named in the indictment, but language provided by prosecutors match communications that he confirms having with Russian agents.

As of Friday, Davis has not yet sat down with Mueller’s team.

