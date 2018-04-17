There’s a nation-wide manhunt for a grandmother accused of double murder in two states including South Florida. Police allege she killed her husband and then a woman in Fort Myers who looked like her so she could steal her identity.

By the different looks she displays in her photos it’s hard to believe this 56-year-old is the same person — a twisted grandmother investigators call a stone-cold killer. I’ll have the latest on the nationwide search for the Blooming Prairie, #MN fugitive tonight @fox9. pic.twitter.com/OOiFn5G2Oe — Iris Pérez (@IrisPerezFOX9) April 17, 2018

Investigators say 56-year-old Lois Reiss murdered her own husband last month in Minnesota, then took off in their car.

They say Reiss has a gambling problem and after a stop a stop at an Iowa casino, she moved on to Fort Myers, Florida.

There she befriended her next alleged victim, Pamela Hutchinson. Police say it was a calculated moved to kill Hutchinson and steal her identity. Hutchinson was gunned down at her motel allegedly with the same gun Reiss used to kill her husband.

The grandmother is still on the run and could be in Texas.

The post Manhunt for Grandmother Accused of Two Murders Including Florida Woman appeared first on 850 WFTL.