How Many People Can Fit In A Hatchback!
By Jennifer Ross
|
Aug 2, 2017 @ 5:43 AM

Remember those clown cars? A Honda Civic hatchback rear-ended another car during a hit-and-run in England.  And there were so many passengers in the Honda, it was just like a clown car.   Somehow 9-people were packed inside!   They all immediately took off running, except for one guy who went back and popped the trunk so the 9th-guy could get out and run. No word on whether the car came from Jennifer’s favorite dealership, BRaman Honda Of Palm Beach!

