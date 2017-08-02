How Many People Can Fit In A Hatchback!

Remember those clown cars? A Honda Civic hatchback rear-ended another car during a hit-and-run in England. And there were so many passengers in the Honda, it was just like a clown car. Somehow 9-people were packed inside! They all immediately took off running, except for one guy who went back and popped the trunk so the 9th-guy could get out and run. No word on whether the car came from Jennifer’s favorite dealership, BRaman Honda Of Palm Beach!