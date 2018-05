She was the original “Lois Lane” in the Superman movies starring the late Christopher Reeves. Now, Margot Kidder has passed away at the age of 69.

The actress died at her home on Sunday in Livingston, Montana. She was thrust into the spotlight as Lois Lane in 1978’s “Superman” and its three sequels.

After a public nervous breakdown in 1996, Kidder’s career suffered some setbacks. She had guest roles on “Smallville,” “Brothers & Sisters,” and “The L Word” in the 2000s.