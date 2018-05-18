Margot Robbie Learned To Skate For “I, Tonya”, Will Reese Witherspoon Learn To Play Tennis To Play Martina Navratilova?

Well, it looks like at this time, Reese is only on board for producer of the documentary, but you never know!

The story will reportedly be told through the eyes of journalist Glenn Greenwald as a gay child coming of age in Florida during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Suzanne Gilbert, another journalist, will also assist with the film about the 61-year-old Czech tennis star.

“As monumental as Martina’s on-court achievements were, they pale in comparison to her role as a pioneer and trailblazer on questions of feminism, women’s athletics, equality for gay and lesbians across the planet, transgender visibility, immigrant rights, and the right of political dissent,” Greenwald said. “I’m excited to be partnering with Reese and Hello Sunshine to explore her truly enduring legacy, her remarkable courage directly or indirectly inspiring millions of people who lacked any other role models.”