Mariah Carey expected to sing “Hero” on tonight

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve redemption in Times Square will feature one of her more inspirational songs.

Ryan Seacrest told Good Morning America that Carey “will do a couple of songs, one of which will be Hero right before midnight outside in that cold.”

Carey will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest Sunday night. Last year, Carey’s set on the show was a debacle due to technical difficulties.

Will you be there to see if Carey pulls it off this time?