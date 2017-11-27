Mariah Carey postpones more shows due to medical reasons

Singer Mariah Carey has postponed more shows of her ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ tour due to respiratory infection. In a statement posted on her official website, Carey said, “Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour.” “While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you — it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings!” she added. Carey’s tour will now start on December 2 in New York City’s Beacon Theater and conclude on December 22 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.