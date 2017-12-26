Mariah Carey returns to Times Square for New Year’s Eve

Mariah Carey will get a shot at redemption in a few days as she returns to Times Square to perform on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Carey performed last New Year’s Eve and many thought it was a disaster. There were audio problems and clearly Carey was lip-syncing at points of the show.

In a joint statement from Mariah and Dick Clark Productions, they said, “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.'”

In a tweet, Carey simply said, “Take Two.”

Are you ready to see if things go well or if it’s another massive fail?