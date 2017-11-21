Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ tops the charts again

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is set to re-enter the Top 40 on this week’s Official Singles Chart (Nov 24) for the eleventh consecutive year running.

The festive classic is currently at Number 40 on this week’s Official Chart Update, so far climbing an impressive 48 places from the previous week.

This the thirteenth time the song has entered the Official UK Top 100 Singles Chart, first hitting in 1994 where it famously peaked at Number 2, losing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day. The track has since re-entered the Top 40 every year since 2007, shortly after downloads started counting towards the chart.