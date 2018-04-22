Sky Bouche, the teen accused of shooting a student at Forest High School, hid a sawed-off shotgun in a guitar case and brought it to school where he shot through a door and injured a student.

Saturday morning, Bouche is due for court facing charges of terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm, culpable negligence, along with 5 more charges.

Authorities state once Bouche was on campus he went to put on a tactical vest and gloves in a bathroom. Once leaving the bathroom he shot one round into a classroom door and within 3 minutes was apprehended by Marion County School Resource Deputy.

Teacher Kelly McManis-Panusuk told reporters Bouche was a former student of hers and confronted him in the hallway and asked him to hold off until Officer Long arrived, as he put his hands on his head voluntarily surrendering. She attempted to use the emergency call button but it seemed to be malfunctioning so she used her phone to call the front desk explaining an active shooter.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said he some kind of Friday the 13th mass shooting in mind, researching different ways to cause the most media attention, with schools topping the list.

Bouche is due in court at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The post Marion County Shooter due for court Saturday appeared first on 850 WFTL.