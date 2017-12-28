Mark Hamill pays tribute to Carrie Fisher on the anniversary of her death

Mark Hamill posted a Twitter tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher. Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of Fisher’s death.

Hamill said, “No one’s ever really gone. #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever.” He also posted a picture of the two from their original Star Wars days as well as one from The Last Jedi.

In a People interview, Hamill said about Fisher, “I’m selfishly mad that she’s not here to make me laugh. But I’m also grateful for all that she was able to give us while she was here. It has not been easy.”

Did you get emotional when you saw Fisher in The Last Jedi?