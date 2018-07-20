Mark Wahlberg Is A Car Dealer Now

Mark Wahlberg is an actor, rapper, burger, and fitness supplement mogul and now he can add car dealer to his resume.

Marky Mark just bought a Chevy dealership in Columbus, Ohio.

The dealership is called Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. He says that he plans to be very hands-on with the business and hopes to expand it soon.

Would you buy a car from a celebrity? What are some tips that you know to get a great deal on a new or used car?