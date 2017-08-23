Mark Wahlberg tops Forbes list, earned $42M more than the best paid actress last year

The world’s 10 best-paid actors earned a total of $488.5M in the past year, Forbes magazine calculated. That’s almost three times more than their female counterparts, who took home $172.5m between them. Transformers star Mark Wahlberg tops the male list with $68m compared with $26m for the best-paid woman, La La Land’s Emma Stone. Another 13 men earned more than Stone between June 2016 and June 2017, according to Forbes – including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jackie Chan and her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling.

