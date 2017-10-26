Maroon 5 announces 2018 Red Pill Blues tour

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 have announced the first details of their upcoming 2018 world tour produced by Live Nation, which is happening in conjunction with the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, Red Pill Blues.

The first leg of the band’s Red Pill Blues world tour will kick off on May 30, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

They will be at BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sunday, June 17th!

Tickets for the multi-city tour are set to go on sale starting next Saturday, November 4th at 10:00am local time on Ticketmaster.com.