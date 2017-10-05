Maroon 5 announces new album

Maroon 5’s new album is titled Red Pill Blues and it will be available for preorder starting Friday. The band revealed the news on Twitter with a series of GIF’s announcing the track list on Wednesday. The album will feature 10 tracks including their current single with SZA, What Lovers Do. Red Pill Blues will have features from Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis.

What has been your favorite Maroon 5 album so far?