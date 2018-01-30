Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson headline new festival

Festival season is approaching and a new gathering in Iowa has locked in some pretty big names.

Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson will headline the newbo evolve festival in Cedar Rapids, Iowa this August.

The festival is being touted as a “multifaceted celebration of the Bohemian creative spirit.” It was inspired by such events as SXSW, Burning Man and TED talks.

Others scheduled for the festival include founder of Reddit and Serena Williams’ husband Alex Ohanain, screen writer and director John Waters and fashion designer Christian Siriano.

