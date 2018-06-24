Martin County Deputies alert driver of Sinkhole

Martin County Sheriff’s Office shutdown part of S Kanner Highway in Stuart, Florida after discovering a minor sinkhole.

Though the Sinkhole that sat in front of the Chamber of Commerce office doesn’t pose a threat at the moment nor caused significant damage, Deputies closed off part of the highway for precautionary measures.

Here is their tweet below.

TRAFFIC ALERT Due to a sink hole, the southbound right hand lane on S. Kanner Highway in front of Chamber of Commerce(1900 Blk) is closed. Please use extra caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/5ZcmlXEtgN — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) June 23, 2018

