Last night, Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught 28-year-old Robert Lane poaching tortoises because he says he eats them.

Authorities say they answered a call about a “man down” and when they arrived at Seabranch Preserve State Park, they found Lane on his hands and knees looking for gopher tortoises.

Police say Lane already had a male gopher tortoise and a female gopher tortoise in his hands.

He eventually admitted to deputies that he planned on taking them home to eat them, according to authorities.

Deputies returned both tortoises to their home. Gopher tortoises are currently protected by federal law under the Endangered Species Act. The FWC is investigating.

The post Martin County Man Poaches Gopher Tortoises to Eat Them appeared first on 850 WFTL.