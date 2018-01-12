The Marvel universe continues to expand and you never know where the next Marvel movie might be filmed.
The movie about the shape-shifting anti-hero stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (and Venom), Michelle Williams as Anne Weying (and She-Venom). The movie is being filmed in San Francisco.
“Venom” was initially planned as a spin-off to the current “Spider-Man” timeline, but it’s now being positioned as a standalone film.
Filming will be taking place throughout this month in various parts of San Francisco.
Marvel movie 'Venom' starring Tom Hardy reportedly filming in San Francisco
