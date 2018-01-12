Marvel movie ‘Venom’ starring Tom Hardy reportedly filming in San Francisco

The Marvel universe continues to expand and you never know where the next Marvel movie might be filmed.

The movie about the shape-shifting anti-hero stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (and Venom), Michelle Williams as Anne Weying (and She-Venom). The movie is being filmed in San Francisco.

“Venom” was initially planned as a spin-off to the current “Spider-Man” timeline, but it’s now being positioned as a standalone film.

Filming will be taking place throughout this month in various parts of San Francisco.