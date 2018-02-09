Marvel releases ‘class photo’ with 10 years’ worth of MCU stars

It’s been 10 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched with 2008’s Iron Man, and Marvel is commemorating the moment with a “class photo” featuring 79 actors and filmmakers from the MCU.

The photo includes stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L Jackson, and the legendary Stan Lee

Not everyone made the photo – Tom ‘Loki’ Hiddleston is absent, as is just about everyone from the MCU TV shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Many of the stars were geeking out during the October shoot. Don ‘War Machine’ Cheadle said ‘there’s a ton of fanboy-ing and fangirl-ing going on in that room’. Chris Pratt called it a ‘dream come true’

Which MCU character would you most like to meet? Will the MCU still be going strong 10 years from now?