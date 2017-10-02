Massacre On Vegas Strip

How horrific and it could happen anywhere. There was a shooting at a Jason Aldean concert outside the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas last night. Las Vegas police are confirming that more than 20 people were killed in last night’s mass shooting along the Strip. Over 100 others are injured. . . 1- suspect was killed. As of 1 am Pacific, Las Vegas PD was certain there were no other shooters. It happened at the end of a 3-day country music festival called Route 91 Harvest, with 30,000 people in attendance. There were 3- long bursts of automatic gunfire, with long pauses in between, and the shooter was firing from the 32nd floor.