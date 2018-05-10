Matt Lauer and Wife Prepare for Divorce After 20 Years

Divorces are rarely peaceful and amicable. Given the circumstances surrounding the release of Matt Lauer from NBC’s Today Show, it should hardly come as a surprise that he and wife Annette are divorcing with some acrimony.

A source tells People magazine “He and Annette are barely speaking to each other.” Despite that information, the couple is still living together in the same home in the Hamptons with their three children.

Lauer and Annette Roque share three kids together: sons Jack, 16, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

Will Lauer ever have a “second act” to his career or is this the end of his public life?