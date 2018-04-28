Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time in five months

Matt Lauer has broken his silence five months after sexual misconduct allegations cost him his job at NBC and most likely, his marriage, according to recent reports.

The former Today show host said in a statement to The Washington Post, “I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months.”

Lauer continued, “I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost. But defending my family now requires me to speak up.”

He goes on to say, “I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”

What do you think about his statement? Do you think there will be a Lauer rehabilitation tour?