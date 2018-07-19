Maxine Waters warns supporters about potential ‘armed militia’ protests

Wednesday, California Rep. Maxine Waters took to social media to warn supporters about potential “armed protests” against her after an anti-government militia group called for ongoing demonstrations outside her office in Los Angeles.



In the statement, she urged supporters not to protest on the same date and time as protests planned by the Oath Keepers citing “the Oath Keepers have a history of engaging in violent and provocative behavior.”

The Oath Keepers describes the group as a non-partisan association of current and former military officers, cops and first responders.

Tuesday, the organization reportedly issued a “call to action” against Waters, telling members to prepare for as many as several weeks of protests in the Los Angeles area.

“This is the launch of an ongoing protest that may go on for several weeks. Other patriotic groups are welcome to join us,” the group’s statement said. “This is both a protest against Maxine Waters’ incitement of terrorism and a stand for ICE and the Border Patrol, as they enforce the perfectly constitutional immigration and naturalization laws of this nation.”

Waters, 79, sparked controversy at a rally last month after calling on supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration in response to the zero-tolerance immigration policy that led to the separation of families at the border.

She later tried to clarify her comments saying she only believed in “very peaceful protests,” after President Trump accused her of “calling for harm” to his supporters.

In her statement, Waters noted that Los Angeles Police Department officers and personnel would be on site during Thursday’s protest “to ensure safety and security.”

